Astrologer Susan Miller Shares What's in Store for the Zodiacs in 2023

While there's no way to know exactly what the future holds, we figure we'd give it our best shot.

So, we called up astrologer Susan Miller for her predictions for 2023. And it appears there's a lot to look forward to, as she revealed there's plenty to celebrate in the New Year.

"The best way to manifest your goals in this glorious year that's coming up—and it's a really good one—is to look and see where Jupiter will be," the Astrology Zone founder exclusively told E! News. "Jupiter is like Santa Claus, he wants to give you gifts and luck. And he asks for nothing in return."

And while 2023 starts and ends with Mercury in retrograde, there are still opportunities to thrive, especially if you dig into your past.

"Go back to clients that have always supported you, take them to lunch, show them appreciation," she suggested. "Go back to old friends and look them up on social media. They'll be delighted to hear from you."

So, want to know how the stars will align for your sign? Keep reading for Miller's shining predictions for 2023 through 2024.

Aries (March 21-April 19): "You have a glorious emerald year. This year comes when Jupiter is in Aries—it happens every 12 years—so make your list and check it twice. You can get love, travel and career opportunities. Money comes in the next gestation, which is after May 16, but don't make that the priority because you're luckier later. And if you want to meet the person of your dreams, have a baby or write that book—whatever your dream is—this is your year."

Taurus (April 20-May 20): "You get the same outstanding blessings as Aries. When you have Jupiter in your sign, everything is glorious: love, career, travel, family, home. Spend time thinking of what is a big priority and concentrate on that area.

Taurus, expand your circle of friends because they'll be quite successful and inspiring for you. Love is the very best part, as ancient astrologers said Jupiter in your sign is the best to find true love. You'll have the privilege of being the Celestial favorite from May 16, 2023 to May 25, 2024."

Gemini (May 21-June 20): "Make it a priority to make new friends. If you're on social media, and I know you are because Gemini rules social media, you're going to have a lot more followers. Share your expertise, people want to hear what you have to say."

Cancer (June 21-July 22): "You are going into one of the best times for honors, awards, achievement and fame. You have until May 16 to get that big promotion but I believe it will come on the luckiest day of the year: April 11. When Jupiter conjuncts the sun, it straddles April 11 and April 12. Do something important on that day—you can do no wrong."

Leo (July 23-August 22): "In May, when Cancer gives up its great career aspects, you get it. You're going to have five out of 10 heavenly bodies in your house of achievement. Your name will be on the big marquee. Your big break is from May 23, 2023 to May 24, 2024. You've got a whole year."

Virgo (August 23-September 22): "You've been doing well right now in your career. You have until March 25 to make your mark. It's going to be much better after Mars goes direct January 12. But the big focus at the beginning of the year is money, money, money. It comes through a side door for you. It could be an inheritance from a great aunt who adored you and remembered you in her will, you may win a prize or you may win a contest for something you wrote. It could come from many ways, but it's one big lump."

Libra (September 23-October 22): "You've had some glitches in love because you have Saturn in the fifth house. You've had it for three years and you're starting to blame yourself—don't. Saturn is leaving on March 7 and he's not coming back to that house for 29 years. At the beginning of the year, if you're married or attached, your partner is going to do well. And if you're in business with a partner, they're going to work hard for you. You start making money from May 23, 2023 to May 24, 2024. You're going into a big money cycle and you're surprised to hear this because the horrible Eclipse on Nov. 8. Now, the universe makes a correction."

Scorpio (October 23-November 21): "You had a great year for love. Now, Jupiter is moving into your work house. You're going to love the assignments you get. If you're self-employed, you can hire people to help you and they'll anticipate what you need. You're going to be luckier than a leprechaun.

In the second part of the year, from May 2023 to May 2024, you're the sign most likely to get married. If you're already married, you'll see your partner will do extremely well. As a result, you'll benefit from it."

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): "You have the best love aspect. If you're saying, 'It's going to take a total eclipse of the moon for me to find anybody I want to date and stay with for the rest of my life,' well, you don't need an eclipse. You need Jupiter. And Jupiter is going into your house of love for four-and-a-half months. If you haven't met your one true love, I want you to socialize as much as possible.

After Mother's Day, you will start getting a lot of work assignments and they're very well-paying. Also, your sign loves to work out, so this year you can get to the next level in your fitness. And if you say, 'I can't take time away from work,' fitness is part of your work. It makes you more creative."

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): "You've been held down with money. You've had Saturn in that house for three years, but it's leaving on March 7 and not coming back. You'll learn to communicate better and may even take a creative writing class or learn about voiceovers. But the best part of your life is home. If you want that dream apartment or house, start looking. You are luckier than anybody in the Zodiac for this right now.

You lose it in May but that's when love comes. So feather your nest and prepare for love to come. Or, if you've already found love, then that little baby that you've been thinking about. If you say, ‘No, no, I don't want any babies,' you can use it for creativity. In astrology, the house of the baby and the house of creative projects are the same."

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): "You've gone through a lot because you've had Saturn in Aquarius for three years but it's leaving March 7. Jupiter is in your house of communication. Maybe you start the podcast series, maybe you got invited to be a regular columnist for a magazine or maybe you've been asked to speak to groups. If this is your goal, focus on it. If you have that book inside you, I want you to start working immediately.

You get the real estate aspects that Capricorn has right now and they'll give it to you on a silver platter. Don't buy your house or condo until May 2023 to May 2024. Don't settle for anything less than the best."

Pisces (February 19-March 20): "You've just had your emerald year, and in January, you start making money from all that hard work. With all the seeds you planted, the money starts rolling in. It's funny because Pisces doesn't care for money as the priority in life, but the universe is making a correction and rewarding you.

In the second part of the year, you start writing or speaking. There's been a lot of influence about writing for Pisces—you might write a book, you may have already written a book where you get optioned from Hollywood or you might write a screenplay that gets great acclaim. Put pen to paper or start speaking into a microphone."