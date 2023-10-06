Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma and Karol G among winners at 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards

It's a star-studded night at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Stars like Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Karol G and Shakira were all nominated for awards at the annual ceremony, which took place at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on Oct. 5.
Regional Mexican act Peso Pluma led the list with 21 nominations, winning a total of eight. Bad Bunny was nominated for 15 noms and took home seven. Karol G was the female artist with the most nominations at 13 and won five Billboard Latin Music awards.
Many artists took the stage to perform their greatest and latest hits. Pioneer of reggaeton Ivy Queen was honored with the Billboard Icon Award, while Los Ángeles Azules received the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award for an outstanding career that spans over four decades. Karol G was also awarded with the Spirit of Hope Award.
The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards were broadcasting live on Telemundo, as well as simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, on Peacock and the Telemundo app.
See the full list of winners at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny — WINNER
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Artist of the Year, New:
- Bizarrap
- Chino Pacas
- Grupo Frontera
- Peso Pluma — WINNER
- Yng Lvcas
Tour of the Year:
- Bad Bunny — WINNER
- Daddy Yankee
- Grupo Firme
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year:
- Justin Timberlake
- Lil Jon
- Maître Gims
- Marshmello — WINNER
- Sean Paul
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny — WINNER
- Feid
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
- Grupo Frontera
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” — WINNER
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” — WINNER
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” — WINNER
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma — WINNER
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Karol G — WINNER
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera — WINNER
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
- DEL
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin — WINNER
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” — WINNER
- Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
- Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Latin Airplay Label of the Year:
- Lizos
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin — WINNER
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Sales Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó” — WINNER
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Streaming Song of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” — WINNER
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Top Latin Album of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida, "Pa Que Hablen: I."
- Ivan Cornejo, "Dañado"
- Karol G, "Mañana Será Bonito" — WINNER
- Peso Pluma, "Génesis"
- Rauw Alejandro, "Saturno"
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny — WINNER
- Ivan Cornejo
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
- Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G — WINNER
- Rosalía
- Yuridia
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida — WINNER
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Maná
Top Latin Albums Sello Label of the Year:
- Del
- Rimas — WINNER
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Becky G
- Enrique Iglesias
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira — WINNER
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Camila
- Enanitos Verdes
- Maná — WINNER
- Piso 21
- Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” — WINNER
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Maluma, “Junio”
- Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
- Dale Play
- Sony Music Latin — WINNER
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
- WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
- Camilo, "De Adentro Pa Afuera" — WINNER
- Morat, "Si Ayer Fuera Hoy"
- Piso 21, "777"
- Selena, "Moonchild Mixes"
- Tini, "Cupido"
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
- Columbia
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment — WINNER
- Warner Latina
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Elvis Crespo
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos — WINNER
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura — WINNER
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year:
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata” — WINNER
- Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”
- Rosalía, “Despechá”
- Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”
- Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
- Columbia
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin — WINNER
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- WK
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin — WINNER
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Carin León
- Junior H
- Ivan Cornejo
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma — WINNER
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida — WINNER
- Grupo Frontera
- La Maquinaria Norteña
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” — WINNER
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “un X100to”
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
- Afinarte
- Remex
- Lizos
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment — WINNER
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado, "Desvelado"
- Fuerza Regida, "Pa Que Hablen: I."
- Fuerza Regida, "Sigan Hablando: II."
- Ivan Cornejo, "Dañado" — WINNER
- Peso Pluma, "Génesis"
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
- Del — WINNER
- Manzana
- Rancho Humilde
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Bad Bunny — WINNER
- Daddy Yankee
- Feid
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Cartel de Santa
- Mambo Kingz
- The Rudeboyz
- Wisin & Yandel — WINNER
- Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó” — WINNER
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52”
- Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
- Republic
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin — WINNER
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
- Anuel AA, "LLNM2"
- Eladio Carrión, "3MEN2 KBRN"
- Feid, "Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum"
- Karol G, "Mañana Será Bonito" — WINNER
- Rauw Alejandro, "Saturno"
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas — WINNER
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Songwriter of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
- MAG
- Pedro Tovar
- Peso Pluma — WINNER
Publisher of the Year:
- 11ONCE Music, BMI
- Double P Publishing, BMI
- Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI
- Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI — WINNER
- Street Mob Publishing, BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
- BMG
- Kobalt Music
- Sony Music Publishing — WINNER
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
- Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera — WINNER
- Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández
- Jimmy Humilde
- MAG
- Ovy On The Drums
