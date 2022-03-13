BAFTA Film Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

"And the winners are..."

The recipients of the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, were announced March 13 at London's Royal Albert Hall in a ceremony hosted by Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson.

"The Power of the Dog" won best film, while "Dune" took home five awards. Jane Campion won the director category for "The Power of the Dog" but was unable to attend the ceremony. Cast member Benedict Cumberbatch collected the honor on her behalf.

"Belfast" took home the award for outstanding British film, while Will Smith, who was also absent from the event, won best leading actor for "King Richard. "

See the full list of BAFTA winners below:

Best Film

‘The Power of the Dog’ — WINNER

‘Belfast’

‘Don't Look Up’

‘Licorice Pizza'

'Dune’

Outstanding British Film

'Belfast' — WINNER

'After Love'

'Ali & Ava'

'Boiling Point'

'Cyrano'

'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

'House of Gucci'

'Last Night in Soho'

'No Time to Die'

'Passing’

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

‘The Harder They Fall,' Jeymes Samuel (Writer/Director) [also written by Boaz Yakin] ’— WINNER

'After Love,’ Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

‘Boiling Point,’ James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

‘Keyboard Fantasies,’ Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

‘Passing,’ Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

Film Not in the English Language

‘Drive My Car’ — WINNER

‘The Hand of God’

‘Parallel Mothers’

‘Petite Maman’

‘The Worst Person in the World’

Documentary

‘Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’ — WINNER

‘Becoming Cousteau’

‘Cow’

‘Flee

The Rescue’

Leading Actress

Joanna Scanlan, ’After Love’— WINNER

Lady Gaga, ’House of Gucci'

Alana Haim, ’Licorice Pizza'

Emilia Jones, ’CODA'

Renate Reinsve, ’The Worst Person in the World'

Tessa Thompson, ’Passing’

Leading Actor

Will Smith, ’King Richard’ — WINNER

Adeel Akhtar, ’Ali & Ava'

Mahershala Ali, ’Swan Song'

Benedict Cumberbatch, ’The Power of the Dog'

Leonardo DiCaprio, ’Don't Look Up'

Stephen Graham, ’Boiling Point’

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, ’West Side Story’ — WINNER

Caitríona Balfe, ’Belfast'

Jessie Buckley, ’The Lost Daughter’Ann Dowd, ’Mass'

Aunjanue Ellis, ’King Richard'

Ruth Negga, ’Passing’

Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, ’CODA’ — WINNER

Mike Faist, ’West Side Story'

Ciarán Hinds, ’Belfast’Woody Norman, ’C'mon C'mon'

Jesse Plemons, ’The Power of the Dog'

Kodi Smit-McPhee, ’The Power of the Dog’

Animated Film

‘Encanto’ — WINNER

‘Flee

‘‘Luca

‘‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’

Director

‘The Power of the Dog,’ Jane Campion — WINNER

‘After Love,’ Aleem Khan

‘Drive My Car,’ Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

‘Happening,’ Audrey Diwan

‘Licorice Pizza,’ Paul Thomas Anderson

‘Titane,’ Julia Ducournau

Original Score

‘Dune, Hans Zimmer’ — WINNER

'Being the Ricardos,’ Daniel Pemberton

‘Don't Look Up,’ Nicholas Britell

‘The French Dispatch,’ Alexandre Desplat

‘The Power of the Dog,’ Jonny Greenwood

Casting

‘West Side Story,’ Cindy Tolan — WINNER

‘Boiling Point,’ Carolyn McLeod

‘Dune,’ Francine Maisler

‘The Hand of God,’ Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

‘King Richard,’ Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

Original Screenplay

‘Licorice Pizza,’ Paul Thomas Anderson — WINNER

'Being the Ricardos,’ Aaron Sorkin

‘Belfast,’ Kenneth Branagh

‘Don't Look Up,’ Adam McKay

‘King Richard,’ Zach Baylin

Adapted Screenplay

‘CODA,’ Siân Heder — WINNER

‘Drive My Car,’ Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

‘Dune,’ Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve

‘The Lost Daughter,’ Maggie Gyllenhaal

‘The Power of the Dog,’ Jane Campion

Cinematography

‘Dune,’ Greig Fraser — WINNER

‘Nightmare Alley,’ Dan Laustsen

‘No Time to Die,’ Linus Sandgren

‘The Power of the Dog,’ Ari Wegner

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

‘No Time to Die,’ Tom Cross, Elliot Graham — WINNER

'Belfast,’ Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

‘Dune,’ Joe Walker

‘Licorice Pizza,’ Andy Jurgensen

‘Summer of Soul (or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised),’ Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

‘Dune,' Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos — WINNER

‘Cyrano,’ Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

‘The French Dispatch,’ Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

‘Nightmare Alley,’ Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

‘West Side Story,’ Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Costume Design

‘Cruella,’ Jenny Beavan — WINNER

‘Cyrano,’ Massimo Cantini Parrini

‘Dune,’ Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

‘The French Dispatch,’ Milena Canonero

‘Nightmare Alley,’ Luis Sequeira

Makeup & Hair

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye‘, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh ‘— WINNER

Cruella,’ Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

‘Cyrano,’ Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

‘Dune,’ Love Larson, Donald Mowat

‘House of Gucci,’ Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

‘Dune,’ Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett — WINNER

‘Last Night in Soho,’ Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

‘No Time to Time,’ James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

‘West Side Story,’ Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

‘Dune,’ Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer — WINNER

‘Free Guy,’ Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwaim

‘No Time to Die,’ Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

British Short Animation

‘Do Not Feed the Pigeons,’ Jordi Morera — WINNER‘

Affairs of the Art,’ Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

‘Night of the Living Dread,’ Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

‘The Black Cop,’ Cherish Oleka — WINNER

‘Femme,’ Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

‘The Palace,’ Jo Prichard

‘Stuffed,’ Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

‘Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee,’ Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon

EE Rising Star Award

Lashana Lynch — WINNER

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee