Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Italian Singer Benjamin Mascolo

He put a ring on it.

Bella Thorne is engaged to her boyfriend of nearly two years, Benjamin Mascolo. That's right, the couple is taking their romance to the next level after the Italian singer popped the big question over the weekend.

Mascolo announced the sweet and special engagement news on Instagram on Saturday.

"She said YES [engagement ring and black heart emoji]," he simply captioned his post, alongside a collage of photos that captured the couple celebrating their relationship milestone. The 23-year-old actress proudly flaunted her massive pear-shaped diamond ring.

On Instagram Stories, the 27-year-old singer shared a heartfelt video that showed Thorne's reaction to the proposal.

"Thank you for being amazing, baby. I love you so much," he said, to which she responded with a huge smile on her face, "I love you so much."

"Yay! We're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both," Mascolo added, with the former Disney Channel star nodding in agreement.

"Yes. I love you so much. Now give me a kiss," she said.

The pair's friends expressed their excitement in the comments, including Ruby Rose, influencer Chiara Ferragni and many others.

"Congratulations," the former "Batwoman" star replied. "You two are the cutest."

Ferragni shared several heart-eye emojis, while musician Sebastian Danzig sweetly added, "I LOVE YOU BOTH."

Like something out of a fairytale, Mascolo asked Thorne to marry him on the set of their new movie, "Time Is Up."

On Instagram Stories, the singer even shared a photo of the love letter he gave to the actress. While he didn't dive into many details about the contents of the note, he later explained the moment he popped the big question.

"I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie...at the end of the last scene," he said. "She was at monitor watching with the director and...surprise."

News of the couple's engagement comes about two years after they first sparked romance rumors in April 2019.

Thorne's relationship with Mascolo began shortly after she split from longtime boyfriend Mod Sun. The "Her & Him" actress was also in an open relationship with the 34-year-old singer and influencer Tana Mongeau. But in February 2019, she and Mongeau decided to go their separate ways.

However, just a few months into their romance, Thorne had clearly moved on from her past relationships and gushed over the Italian musician.

"Ben is a cutie pie, and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big," she told People back in June 2019. "Clearly, he lives in Italy so it's an interesting thing."

That same month, the duo made things Instagram official.

In July 2019, the "Blended" actress opened up about her sexuality in a sit-down interview on "Good Morning America."

"I'm actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that," she said. "You like beings. You like what you like. Doesn't have to be a girl, or a guy, a he, a she, a they, or this or that. It's literally, you like personality. You just like a being."

She added, "[It] doesn't really matter what's going on. If I just like it, I like it!"

In October 2019, Thorne announced she had a new girlfriend, Alex Martini, while she remained in a polyamorous relationship with Mascolo.

"You girls are cute," he shared at the time. It's unclear if Thorne is still with Martini.

Either way, Thorne and Mascolo are ready to embark on a new chapter together.