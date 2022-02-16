Beloved ‘Ted Lasso' Grouch Meets ‘Sesame Street' Star Oscar the Grouch

Oscar the Grouch might've just found his new best friend.

On Tuesday, the long-running "Sesame Street" teased Brett Goldstein's appearance on the show when they shared a video of him hanging out with Oscar in the famous TV neighborhood.

Although he wasn't dressed as his "Ted Lasso" character Roy Kent, Goldstein definitely brought Roy's gruff demeanor to life when he groaned at Big Bird, who observed that it was "a beautiful day."

Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚 Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you! pic.twitter.com/frguVpTJpE — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) February 15, 2022

"Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. 💚," the show captioned the clip on Twitter. "Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you!"

On Instagram, Goldstein noted that visiting "Sesame Street" was one of the "best" days of his life.

"I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined," he said on Tuesday. "Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind."

"I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping (although I saw him sleeping and he snores less than you’d think.)," Goldstein joked.

"Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill that whole street with all the love you could wish for," he added. Special thanks to Elmo and Grover and Big Bird and Oscar and Cookie Monster, sorry if I scared you."

Although Goldstein didn't reveal when he'll be appearing in the show, he said the episode is set to come out later this year.

As for "Ted Lasso," fans might have to wait a little bit longer than expected to see season three. Showrunner Bill Lawrence told Deadline that the Apple TV+ show is aiming for an August 2022 premiere, but show co-creator Brendan Hunt said that a late production start might have pushed that timeline.

“We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure,” Brendan Hunt, co-creator of "Ted Lasso," recently told TV Line, adding that the show might not have the same premiere dates as season one and two, which both started in the summer.

“So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same," he said. "That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.”

