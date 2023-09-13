Ben Affleck teams up with Ice Spice for new Dunkin' commercial

Ben's back! Now with an even thicker Boston accent!

Actor Ben Affleck, who last appeared in a Dunkin' ad in the spring, stars in a new ad for the coffee giant, and this time he teams up with rapper Ice Spice. The new commercial premiered Tuesday night during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The ad, a promotion for Dunkin's new Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink, starts with Affleck, speaking with a VERY strong Boston accent, walking through a Dunkin' store carrying an ice coffee.

"Things at Dunkin' are going well," he says. "Big promotion -- they made me brand ambassador."

The commerical then cuts to him sitting at a table with Ice Spice, talking about how best to connect her with the Dunkin' brand.

"We gotta come up with a drink name, but it's not easy, right? Nowadays with social media, the kids, it's gotta be authentic. How are people gonna connect you with Dunkin'?"

Ice Spice interjects, saying, "Hey, I'm a Dunkin' girl." But Affleck says he's not seeing it.

"Ice Spice? My fans are the munchkins?" the rapper replies.

But Affleck still isn't buying it, instead suggesting a collaboration between the two.

"I got an idea, collabs, like they do, right? I spit bars with you, we're called Vanilla Ice Spice."

He then attempts to freestyle rap, which quickly fizzles out, as Ice Spice looks on with a horrified expression on her face before the ad cuts to a full-screen for the new Ice Spice Munchkins Drink, available starting Wednesday, Sept. 13 for a limited time.

The drink actually is a collaboration, of sorts, blending together Pumpkin Munchkins donut hole treats and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee.

This is just the latest of several recent Dunkin' ads to feature Affleck. Back in April, Dunkin' released an ad featuring Affleck talking about his new role as the company's spokesman and poking fun at his longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon. And during last year's Super Bowl, Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez famously starred in a commercial that featured Affleck working the drive-thru at a local Dunkin'.