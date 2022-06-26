BET Awards 2022 Winners: See Complete List

The 2022 BET Awards are officially here!
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the star-studded award ceremony aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26 and featured phenomenal performances from Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Giveon, Chance The Rapper, Chloe Bailey and more.
Throughout the unforgettable evening, each of the show's award categories--which honor the best and brightest in film, music, television and athletics--will be presented by a collection of stars including Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Mone, Keke Palmer, Ne-Yo and Tamar Braxton.
In the lead up to the awards show, Doja Cat was the most-nominated person of the night with six nominations. The "Kiss Me More" singer who was followed closely behind by Ari Lennox and Drake, who each received four nods.
Meanwhile, Zendaya and Forest Whitaker are the only two actors on the night to be nominated for multiple roles in their respective categories.
Zendaya was nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Rue Bennet in the hit HBO show "Euphoria" as well as Michelle Jones-Watson Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," while Whitaker was up for Best Actor for his role on the series Godfather of Harlem and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect."
See the full list of the winners and nominees below.
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Chle
Doja Cat
H.E.R
WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Chris Brown
Givon
Lucky Daye
Winner: The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu
Best Group
WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Chle X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby &Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock
Best Collaboration
WINNER: "Essence" by Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber &Tems
"Every Chance I Get" by DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby &Lil Durk
"Family Ties" by Baby Keem &Kendrick Lamar
"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Feat. Sza
"Way 2 Sexy" by Drake Feat. Future &Young Thug
"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" by Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video Of The Year
"Family Ties" by Baby Keem &Kendrick Lamar
'Have Mercy" by Chle
"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Feat. Sza
"Pressure" by Ari Lennox
WINNER: "Smokin Out The Window" by Bruno Mars, Anderson .paak, Silk Sonic
"Way 2 Sexy" by Drake Feat. Future &Young Thug
Video Director Of The Year
WINNER: Anderson .Paak (a.k.a. Director .Paak)
Benny Boom
Beyonce & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
WINNER: Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu
Album Of The Year
WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic
"Back Of My Mind" by H.E.R
"Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator
"Certified Lover Boy" by Drake
"Donda" by Kanye West
"Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe" by Jazmine Sullivan
"Planet Her" by Doja Cat
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/inspirational Award
"All In Your Hands" by Marvin Sapp
"Come To Life" by Kanye West
"Grace" by Kelly Price
"Hallelujah" by Fred Hammond
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" by H.E.R. &Tauren Wells
"Jireh" by Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
WINNER: "We Win" by Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her
"Best Of Me (Originals)" by Alicia Keys
WINNER: "Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige
"Have Mercy" by Chle
Pressure by Ari Lennox
"Roster" by Jazmine Sullivan
"Unloyal" by Summer Walker &Ari Lennox
"Woman" by Doja Cat
Best International Act
Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
"Candyman"
WINNER: "King Richard"
"Respect"
"Space Jam: A New Legacy"
"Summer Of Soul"
"The Harder They Fall"
Best Actor
Adrian Holmes, "Bel Air"
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Damson Idris, "Snowfall"
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy Of Macbeth"
Forest Whitaker, "Respect" & "Godfather Of Harlem"
Jabari Banks, "Bel Air"
Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
WINNER: Will Smith, "King Richard"
Best Actress
Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"
Coco Jones, "Bel Air"
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"
Mary J. Blige, "Power Book II: Ghost"
Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Regina King, "The Harder They Fall"
WINNER: Zendaya, "Euphoria" & "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
WINNER: Stephen Curry