Betty White, 98, Is ‘Doing Very Well’ Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic

Betty White is "doing very well" at 98 years old and is keeping busy in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, a representative for the actress told TODAY.

The beloved "Golden Girls" star is staying home to protect herself from the virus and has been an absolute pro when it comes to social distancing.

"No one permitted in except those who must. Has helpers who are great with her," White's rep said in an email.

Of course, the comedian is keeping her sense of humor through all of this. White's publicist checks in with her several times a week and said, "we always have laughs."

White is also apparently enjoying the wildlife in her backyard. It seems two ducks, in particular, have taken a liking to her. (Who wouldn't?)

"Betty has a beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting," her rep said. "Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in."

Tom Sullivan, an entertainer who is friends with White, told Closer that she keeps busy reading the Los Angeles Times "cover to cover."

“She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her," he said.

Fans of White first became concerned about the iconic actress after Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus in March. At the time, White's publicist assured fans she was "fine" amid the outbreak.

More than two months later, that message remains the same.

"The animal community is watching over her," White's publicist said, adding, "The virus is afraid of Betty!"

We sure hope so! Betty White must be protected at all costs.

