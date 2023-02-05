Beyoncé Becomes the Most Decorated Artist in Grammys History

She did it, folks.

Beyoncé became the most decorated artist in Grammys history Sunday night with her 32nd career win, breaking a record set in 1997.

She broke classical conductor Georg Solti's record ("Break My Solti," anyone?) with her win for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance," delivering a speech that was both emotional and composed.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said, holding her 32nd Grammy.

