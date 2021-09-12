Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 9-Year-Old Daughter Becomes Youngest-Ever VMA Winner

Although fans might not have realized it, the 2021 MTV VMAs ended up being quite a night for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter.

During the Video Music Awards telecast on Sunday, Sept. 12, MTV quickly rattled off a number of awards toward the end of the night that were handed out on stage. One of those was the Best Cinematography prize for "Brown Skin Girl," which is credited to Beyoncé, Saint Jhn and Wizkid, featuring Carter.

This isn't the first time the tune has been honored with a prestigious award, as it also won the Grammy Award earlier this year for Best Music Video. The song was included on the 2019 soundtrack album "The Lion King: The Gift," and its music video appears in Beyoncé's 2020 Netflix film, "Black Is King."

The prize made Carter, 9, the youngest-ever VMAs winner. Her voice can be heard during the song's beginning and end, and she also appears in the video with her mom.

Also nominated in the category at the 2021 VMAs were Lady Gaga's "911," Justin Bieber's "Holy," Foo Fighters' "Shame Shame," Lorde's "Solar Power" and Billie Eilish's "Therefore I Am."

Twiggy Pucci Garon, who has worked as a choreographer on the FX series "Pose," tweeted, "Come on for Brown Skin Girl winning. And Bey makes sure to throw Blue Ivy in them credits bay."

With her Grammy win in March, Carter became one of the youngest nominees to ever win the heralded music prize. She was one year older than Leah Peasall, who set a record as the youngest winner when her group The Peasall Sisters prevailed with Album of the Year, Soundtrack in 2001.

