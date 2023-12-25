Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston catches fire on Christmas morning

The family currently living there evacuated before the fire department arrived. There have been no reports of injuries

By NBC News

Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston
Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle via Getty Images file

Beyoncé's childhood home erupted in flames on Christmas morning, KPRC reported, citing the Houston Fire Department.

The family who now lives in the Houston home escaped safely, with no injuries reported, the fire department told KPRC.

The brick house on Rosedale Street has become a local landmark. When it was on the market in 2018, the realtor told Good Morning America that the Knowles family bought the home on 1982 and lived there until Beyoncé was about 5 years old.

On Monday, the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the home at about 2:07 a.m. local time, according to KPRC.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us