Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan O’Toole King is marrying Cuffe Biden Owens on Monday, less than a month after going public with their relationship on Instagram.

The "small, family wedding" was revealed by the White House press pool, which announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were attending his nephew’s nuptials in Pennsylvania before returning to Washington for the week.

Owens, 42, is a Los Angeles-based attorney and the son of Biden’s sister Valerie Biden Owens. The event was held at the Owens' family home.

King, 37, shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing “meet my man.”

Earlier this year, King finalized her divorce from retired baseball player Jim Edmonds after five years of marriage. The two wed in 2014 and starred together on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." They split in 2019 amid rumors that Edmonds had an affair with their former nanny.

King and Edmonds share three kids together: 4-year-old daughter Aspen and 3-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes.