Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Full List of Winners

The winners of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards are here. The Weeknd led the pack with 17 nominations while Doja Cat, who recently won a Grammy for her and SZA's hit “Kiss Me More,” followed close behind with 14.
Additional familiar names on the nominee list included Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and Kanye "Ye" West, who are each a finalist in 13 categories. West is a finalist for top Christian artist and top gospel artist and his album "Donda" is nominated for top rap album, top Christian album and top gospel album.
Full List of 2022 Billboard Music Awards Nominees
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
WINNER: Drake
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Givēon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
WINNER: BTS
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
WINNER: BTS
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Givēon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
WINNER: The Weeknd
Givēon
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
WINNER: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Top Rap Artist
WINNER: Drake
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist
WINNER: Drake
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
WINNER: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Top Country Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
WINNER: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Top Rock Artist
WINNER: Glass Animals
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
WINNER: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
WINNER: Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
WINNER: Eslabon Armado
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
WINNER: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
WINNER: Ye
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King & Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye
Top Gospel Artist
WINNER: CeCe Winans
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, "SOUR"
Adele, "30"
Doja Cat, "Planet Her"
Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"
Morgan Wallen, "Dangerous: The Double Album"
Olivia Rodrigo, "SOUR"
Top Soundtrack
WINNER: "Encanto"
"Arcane League of Legends"
"Encanto"
"In The Heights"
"Sing 2"
"tick, tick…BOOM!"
Top R&B Album
WINNER: Doja Cat, "Planet Her"
Doja Cat, "Planet Her"
Givēon, "When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "An Evening With Silk Sonic"
Summer Walker, "Still Over It"
The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"
Top Rap Album
WINNER: Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"
Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"
Moneybagg Yo, "A Gangsta’s Pain"
Rod Wave, "SoulFly"
The Kid LAROI, "F*ck Love"
Ye, "Donda"
Top Country Album
WINNER: Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor’s Version)"
Florida Georgia Line, "Life Rolls On"
Lee Brice, "Hey World"
Taylor Swift, "Fearless (Taylor’s Version)"
Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor’s Version)"
Walker Hayes, "Country Stuff: The Album"
Top Rock Album
WINNER: twenty one pilots, "Scaled and Icy"
AJR, "OK Orchestra"
Coldplay, "Music of the Spheres"
Imagine Dragons, "Mercury – Act 1"
John Mayer, "Sob Rock"
twenty one pilots, "Scaled and Icy"
Top Latin Album
WINNER: Karol G, "KG0516"
Eslabon Armado, "Corta Venas"
J Balvin, "Jose"
Kali Uchis, "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞"
Karol G, "KG0516"
Rauw Alejandro, "Vice Versa"
Top Dance/Electronic Album
WINNER: Illenium, "Fallen Embers"
C418, Minecraft – "Volume Alpha"
FKA twigs, "Caprisongs"
Illenium, "Fallen Embers"
Porter Robinson, "Nurture"
Rüfüs Du Sol, "Surrender"
Top Christian Album
WINNER: Ye, "Donda"
Carrie Underwood, "My Savior"
CeCe Winans, "Believe for It"
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, "Old Church Basement"
Phil Wickham, "Hymn of Heaven"
Ye, "Donda"
Top Gospel Album
WINNER: Ye, "Donda"
CeCe Winans, "Believe for It"
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, "Old Church Basement"
Maverick City Music, "Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition"
Maverick City Music & Upperroom, "move your heart."
Ye, "Donda"
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Streaming Song
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Selling Song
WINNER: BTS, “Butter”
BTS, “Butter”
BTS, “Permission to Dance”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Radio Song
WINNER: Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Collaboration
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)
WINNER: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
BTS, “Butter”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Viral Song (NEW)
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Gayle, “abcdefu”
Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top R&B Song
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”
Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Top Rap Song
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
Polo G, “Rapstar”
Top Country Song
WINNER: Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Rock Song
WINNER: Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”
Top Latin Song
WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
WINNER: Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
Tiësto, “The Business”
Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”
Top Christian Song
WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”
Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off The Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”
Top Gospel Song
WINNER: Ye, “Hurricane”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”
Ye, “Hurricane”
Ye, “Moon”
Ye, “Off the Grid”
Ye, “Praise God”