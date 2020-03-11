Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Pushes Back Against Body Shaming With Powerful Speech

Eilish, a five-time Grammy winner, previously said that she wears baggy clothes to avoid being sexualized.

Mark Ralston/AFP

Billie Eilish protested against body shaming at a recent concert, with a demonstration that included a hard-hitting speech and her removing her oversize T-shirt, according to NBC News.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," Eilish said during a concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami Monday. "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move."

Eilish, a five-time Grammy winner, is known for a style defined by baggy clothes. She has explained in the past that she eschews form-fitting fashion in an attempt to avoid being sexualized and to not give anyone the opportunity to otherwise judge what her body looks like.

Entertainment News

NASCAR 51 mins ago

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman on Surviving Daytona Crash: ‘The Angels Aligned’

Property Brothers 2 hours ago

Property Brothers Teaming Up With Brad Pitt in New Home Renovation Series

However, in her speech on body-shaming, Eilish acknowledged that no matter what she wears she is subject to others' judgement.

Read more at NBC News.com.

This article tagged under:

Billie Eilishhealth
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us