‘Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson and Wife Alvina Stewart Break Up After 22 Years of Marriage

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart are splitting again.

The "Black-ish" star's wife filed for divorce on March 25, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup, according to her petition obtained by E! News.

In court documents, Stewart, 49, requested spousal support and noted that their accumulated assets and property would be divided at a later time. In addition, she noted that the attorney fees are to be paid by Anderson, 51.

The high school sweethearts have been married since September 1999 and have two children together, Kyra Anderson, 26, and Nathan Anderson, 22. The court document reflects that their official date of separation is "TBD."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stewart previously filed for divorce in September 2015, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for that split as well. The documents obtained by E! News at the time showed that they separated in April 2014. Stewart also requested joint custody and primary physical custody of Nathan, who was then 15.

Anthony Anderson Shares the Touching Full-Circle Story Behind His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The "Law & Order" actor's rep told us at the time, "Yes, the divorce papers are public record and they have been separated for some time now."

In January 2017, the two reconciled and Stewart dismissed her petition. Five years later, the divorce is back on the table.

E! News reached out to the couple's reps but has not heard back.

Recently, Anderson shared that his on-screen wife was once not very fond of him. Tracee Ellis Ross shared with Parade magazine that they were not on great terms ahead of the "Black-ish" debut in 2014. Anderson said he had offended her with a joke he made at the 2005 Vibe Awards.

"Tracee didn't like me for maybe 10 years," he told the publication. "As we were walking onto the stage there was a loud sound over the speaker, and I said, 'Tracee? Did you fart?' The audience loved it, but what I did not know is how offended Tracee was by that comment."

He added, "She really didn't start liking me until we were midway through the first season of 'Black-ish,' and so we laugh about it now."