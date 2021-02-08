#BlackGirlMagic: Celebrating the Inspiration of Black Women

The essence and contributions of Black women are seen via the motivating quotes Oprah Winfrey, Naomi Osaka, Kamala Harris, Simone Biles, Laverne Cox, and other Black history legends, leaders, artists, athletes and entertainers. There's a thread that unites these Black women via their uplifting words of wisdom. "You're important in your own right. People need to value you because of who you are, because of your story. Because of your challenges. That's what makes you unique," said former First Lady Michelle Obama.

16 photos
1/16
Vice President Kamala Harris
2/16
Actress Cecily Tyson
3/16
Naomi Osaka, tennis star
4/16
Jeanette Epps, aerospace engineer and astronaut
5/16
Ava Duvernay
6/16
Michelle Obama, former First Lady
7/16
8/16
Allyson Felix
9/16
Misty Copeland, ballerina
10/16
Laverne Cox, actress
11/16
Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC
12/16
Simone Biles, Olympic gymnast
13/16
Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight
14/16
Dana Canedy, author, journalist and book publisher
15/16
Halle Berry, actress
16/16
Debbie Allen, actress and choreographer

This article tagged under:

Black History Monthblack womenmotivational quotes

More Photo Galleries

See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras
First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House
First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House
Inauguration Day in Photos
Inauguration Day in Photos
Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol
Photos: Cleanup Efforts Begin After Violence Shakes the Capitol
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us