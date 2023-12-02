Blake Lively shares thoughts on Beyoncé and Taylor Swift ‘aligning'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Blake Lively wants to remind you who run the world.

The "Gossip Girl" alum joined her best friend Taylor Swift at the London premiere of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" tour film Nov. 30, during which the two pop queens posed for pics together. Lively later shared her own photos from the event, including an image of herself chatting with Bey.

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another," Lively wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would've been packaged to me as threats or competition. It's our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing."

The actress also joked, "All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There's space for us all."

Lively then praised the guest of honor for her work. "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now," she wrote, "And even better than you can imagine."

Both Grammy winners and the actress wore sparkling looks at the event, adhering to Beyoncé's tour and premiere dress code that encouraged attendees to wear silver and chrome. Beyoncé dressed in a black, plunging custom Thom Browne couture gown with an elongated train and embellished in Swarovski crystals, lovebirds and macco beads, paired with black briefs with gold bullion orchid embroidery, and black and grey nubuck leather platform heelless saddle boots.

The "Blank Space" singer sported a sparkling silver, sleeveless Balmain gown with rosette detailing and a thigh-high slit, paired with black slingback peeptoe pumps. She wore her bangs swept sideways and her signature red lip.

Lively arrived in a black Chanel cardigan with silver sequins, a black miniskirt and strappy patent leather Christian Louboutin platform pumps, as well as sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. She and Swift both shared a pic of themselves cuddling on a couch inside the premiere.

The "Wildest Dreams" singer and Beyoncé both shared pics of each other posing together at the event on their Instagrams. Swift wrote that she "got invited to London by The Queen."

The two music artists go way back: At the 2009 VMAs, Kanye West famously stormed the stage to interrupt Swift's acceptance speech after she won Best Female Video for "You Belong With Me," declaring that he thought Beyoncé had "one of the best videos of all time" for her nominated clip "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)." Both women were left in tears after the incident, former MTV chief Van Toffler told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

Later on during the award show, after Beyoncé won Best Video of the Year, she invited Swift onstage to "have her moment" and finish the speech Kanye had interrupted.

The two would go on to reunite sporadically over the years, including at other award shows. In October, Beyoncé joined Swift at the premiere of her own "Eras Tour" film that chronicles her latest concert series, which is set to resume in February.

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift wrote alongside an image of the pair sitting together in a theater and eating popcorn. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

