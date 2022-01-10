Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Breaks Silence on His Death

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to her beloved husband, Bob Saget.

Following the death of the "Full House" alum on Jan. 9, his wife shared a statement on the devastating loss.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said in a statement to E! News on Jan. 10. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Rizzo, 42, said she plans to offer more words about her late husband in the future.

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world," the blogger and TV host shared. "Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

Bob Saget, 65, Famous for his role in ‘Full House,’ was found dead in a hotel in Orlando, Florida

Authorities in Florida confirmed the comedian's passing in a statement on Twitter. Saget had been on his stand-up tour at the time of his passing. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Jan. 9. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

In October, three months before his death, Saget and Rizzo celebrated their third wedding anniversary. "Happy 3 year anniversary!! Time flies with you!" Rizzo wrote on Instagram at the time. "Doesn't feel a day over 2 years 10 months. Love you @bobsaget, Thank you for being the most wonderful husband!"

Saget first announced his marriage to Rizzo on social media in October 2018, sharing a photo from the couple's special day. "Okay, so we went and did it," he told fans on Instagram. "And damn are we happy."

Rizzo also shared the exciting news on her social media page at the time. "@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween," she captioned a photo from the nuptials, which took place in Santa Monica, California. "Seriously though, best day of my life."

Prior to his relationship with Rizzo, Saget was married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997. The former couple shares three children together: Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget.

The family also released a statement following the actor's death over the weekend. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the message began. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter."

"Though we ask for privacy at this time," the statement concluded, "we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Bob Saget's loved ones and famous friends are mourning his sad and sudden loss after the "Full House" star died on Sunday at age 65.