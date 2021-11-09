Brian Williams

Brian Williams Says He's Leaving NBC News at End of Year

Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he had decided to exit when his contract ends in December

By David Bauder

Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File

Brian Williams, who remade his career as an MSNBC host after losing his job as NBC “Nightly News” anchor for making false claims about a wartime story, is leaving the network after 28 years.

Williams said in a note to colleagues that “following much reflection,” he had decided to exit when his contract ends in December.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“This is the end of a chapter and the beginning of another,” Williams wrote. “There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere.”

Willliams, 62, said he will take a few months off to spend time with his family.

Entertainment News

Astroworld 5 hours ago

Crowd Surge Wasn't Mentioned in 56-Page Astroworld Operational Plan

In Memoriam 10 hours ago

Veteran Actor Dean Stockwell of ‘Quantum Leap,' ‘Blue Velvet' Dies at 85

Williams was NBC News' top anchor from 2004 until 2015, when he was suspended for falsely claiming that he had been in a helicopter hit by enemy fire during the Iraq War. A subsequent investigation found that he had made other inaccurate statements about his experiences covering events, and he lost the job.

He was later given the 11 p.m. hour at MSNBC, which he turned into a fast-moving, entertaining newscast summing up the day's news.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Brian WilliamsNBCMSNBC
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us