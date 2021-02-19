‘Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Changes His Name in ‘Saturday Night Live' Teaser

If you ask us, Regé-Jean Page's name is already cool enough, but apparently he's ready for a revamped moniker.

The 31-year-old "Bridgerton" star is making his "Saturday Night Live" debut this weekend, and in advance of his hosting gig, the show posted a clip on Thursday of the actor chatting with musical guest Bad Bunny and cast member Melissa Villaseñor.

"Hi, I'm Regé-Jean Page, and I'm hosting 'SNL' with Bad Bunny," he said about the singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

This led Villaseñor to reply, "I think I'm going to go by Bad Melissa now."

Page added, "Cool, I'm going to go by Regé-Jean Bunny."

He then turned to Bad Bunny to ask, "What about you?"

At that, the "Mia" performer responded, "Bad Bunny's already cool, so I'm gonna keep it."

The host quickly acknowledged, "Yeah, that's fair."

Indeed, with the phenomenal success of Netflix's "Bridgerton," the actor, who plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, has been quite ubiquitous of late. Fans are proving they want to know everything about the performer, including details of his love life.

Luckily for them, Page was photographed with his rumored girlfriend, soccer player Emily Brown, in London earlier this week. A bystander told E! News at the time that the pair held each other for a moment before hopping into a car.

This is clearly a letdown for anyone hoping he and Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, might end up extending their red-hot chemistry to real life. At least we can presumably count on plenty of "Bridgerton" moments on "SNL" this week to sustain us.

