Britney Spears and Elton John's Collaboration Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Hold on just a little longer, tiny dancer: Britney Spears and Elton John are releasing new music very soon.

Their highly anticipated collaborative remake of John's "Tiny Dancer" will be released Friday, according to the "Rocket Man" singer. On Aug. 19, John tweeted a snap of himself and Spears flashing a smile, along with what appears to be the cover art for the upcoming project.

The cover art in question features a throwback photo of Spears in a pink feather costume next to a picture of John as a child playing the piano. The adorable images were made complete with their names and the title of the song: "Hold Me Closer."

The project marks Spears's first musical release since the termination of her conservatorship in November 2021. The last time the pop star officially put out new tracks was in 2016 when her ninth studio album Glory was released. The record also featured deluxe songs that were made public in 2020, such as "Mood Ring" and "Swimming in the Stars."

Although it's been a while since we've heard new music from Spears, the singer hasn't been shy about revisiting her illustrious body of work. Last month, she posted a video of herself singing an updated version of her 1998 hit "...Baby One More Time" on Instagram.

"This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes...I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time...maybe too long," she wrote under the post. "Here's me playing at my house with a different version of 'Baby'...the WORD as in WORDS...Show me how you want it to be...tell me baby cause I need to know...give me a f--king sign...HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME!!!"