Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Announce the Loss of Their ‘Miracle Baby'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced that they have lost their "miracle baby."

One month after Spears revealed that they were expecting their first child together, the couple posted a joint statement on Instagram confirming that they had lost their little one "early in the pregnancy."

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Spears and Asghari wrote on May 14. "This is a devastating time for any parent."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The pair, who have previously spoken about wanting to have children together, acknowledged that they perhaps "should have waited to announce until we were further along" in their pregnancy journey.

However, they simply said that they were "overly excited to share the good news" with the rest of the world at the time.

Amidst this incredibly difficult time, Spears and Asghari revealed that they're leaning on one another for support, writing, "Our love for each other is our strength."

The couple, who got engaged last September, also shared that they still hope to "expand our beautiful family" together in the future.

Spears is already mom to two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"We are grateful for all of your support," Spears and Asghari concluded. "We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

After publishing their statement on Instagram, Asghari commented, "We will have a miracle soon [heart emoji]."

Spears announced that she and her fiancé were expecting their first child together in an April 11 Instagram post. After noticing that she had gained weight following the pair's trip to Maui, Spears revealed, "So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby."