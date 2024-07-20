Brittney and Cherelle Griner are parents! What the WNBA star shared about their baby

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, are parents to a baby boy!

The WNBA star shared the exciting news Friday, revealing that their son was born on July 8, weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

"That's my man, he is amazing," the 33-year-old told CBS Sports, adding that she'll be called "Pops" by their son.

"They say as soon as you see them, everything that you thought matters just goes out the window and that's literally what happens."

That's not the only major event happening in Brittney Griner's life (although we'll admit, it is the biggest!). The 10-time All Star, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, is playing in the WNBA's All Star weekend and then turns around to go to Paris for the Olympics.

"It kinda sucks because I gotta leave, but at the same time, he'll understand," Brittney Griner said about her son. "My whole phone has turned into him."

The couple shared April 13 on Instagram that they were expecting a baby, revealing a sonogram photo with their hands held over it.

"Can't believe we're less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being," the Instagram caption read.

The couple married in June 2019 after meeting at Baylor University, and they have had trying experiences in the short time they have been married.

In 2022, Brittney Griner was detained and sentenced to nine years at a Russian penal colony for carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage while in Russia. She was released Dec. 8, 2022, in a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia. The basketball player has since returned to the court and also written a book, titled "Coming Home," about her experience in Russia.

Brittney Griner told NBC News Friday that she is proud to represent her country in Paris.

“I’m representing my country, the country that fought for me to come back. I’m gonna represent it well.”

