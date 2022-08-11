Brooklyn Beckham Reveals How Dad David Beckham Really Felt When He Decided to Quit Soccer

Brooklyn Beckham wants to make a name for himself outside of his celebrity parents.

The 23-year-old chef, oldest son of former soccer star David Beckham and singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham—shared how his father really felt after he was released from the Arsenal Club at 16.

"My dad wasn't sad, because he was like, ‘I just want you to be happy,'" he explained in an interview with Variety. "But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally 2."

Brooklyn added that the pressure "to try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that's going to be a bit difficult."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

David has been hailed as one of the greatest soccer players ever, earning six Premier League titles throughout his 20-year career. And though Brooklyn decided to shift away from the sport, his career as a cook has taken off.

"I'm almost 100% self-taught," he told the outlet. "Ever since the start of quarantine, I've done it every single day, and it's the one thing I've found that takes my mind off of anything I'm thinking about."

Cooking has also improved his experience with media, too. Last year, he began producing time-lapse videos of himself creating different dishes to post on Instagram, where he has more than 14 million followers.

Now, Brooklyn—who shut down rumors of a family feud in the Variety feature—has his sights on something bigger.

"I would love to have my own pub," he noted. "I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef—I'm always going to be learning about cooking."

He also wants to do a reality TV show with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham. "I've always said to my wife, we should actually do a reality TV show, because she's so funny," Brooklyn shared. "And we take the piss out of each other all the time. She sometimes doesn't get my English humor."