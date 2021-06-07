Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Returns to Broadway This Month

"Springsteen on Broadway" will open June 26, making it one of the first shows to raise its curtain after COVID

Rob DeMartin/DKC O&M

Bruce Springsteen will bring his smash-hit Broadway show back this month for a limited run of new performances, with some ticket proceeds going to charity.

"Springsteen on Broadway" will open June 26 at the St. James Theatre on 44th Street, with performances through Sept. 4. That will make it one of the first shows to open after Broadway's year-long COVID shutdown.

Proceeds from the opening night will go to charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County and a variety of food banks.

The original run of the show was a blockbuster, selling out 236 performances.

Audiences will have to provide proof of full COVID vaccination to enter the theater.

