Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Is Engaged

Tallulah Willis has found the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

On Tuesday, May 4, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore revealed her longtime boyfriend, director Dillon Buss, proposed to her--and she said yes!

She captioned photos of the moment he popped the question, "with absolute most certainty," while Dillon wrote on his Instagram, "I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend."

Friends and family flooded their respective Instagrams with celebratory messages. Tallulah's big sister Scout Willis commented, "weeping, i am so f--king excited."

Additionally, stepmom Emma Hemming Willis sent her love, and Rumer Willis shared, "I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you."

Tallulah gave her followers a closer look at the gorgeous gold ring in a separate post. "HANDS STILL SHAKIN'--MOMS SPAGHETTI--I'm FIANCNCHED," she wrote alongside the video.

Just four days prior to the big proposal, the 27-year-old clothing designer wrote that she has "never loved more than" with Dillon, who she began dating last February.

Since they began dating early last year, Tallulah has written extensively about Dillon's impact on her life. Last August, she reflected on how great he is, writing to her followers, "Please do not accept less than what you know you deserve. Ever. I promise it's worth the wait."

And Dillon appeared to receive a warm welcome from the Willis-Moore brood, who he and Tallulah stayed with during the coronavirus pandemic last summer. Dillon even got a pair of matching pajamas to wear with all of the daughters, as well as Demi and Bruce.

As Scout wrote on her Instagram, "Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER."