Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis ‘Stepping Away' From Career After Aphasia Diagnosis

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," Rumer Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Demi Moore wrote on their Instagram posts

US actor Bruce Willis poses on arrival for the European premiere of Glass in central London on January 9, 2019.
Actor Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family said on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Willis, shared that her father's diagnosis "is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote, which was also signed by other members of the family: Emma, Demi, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, and Demi Moore both also shared the message on their Instagram accounts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Bruce Willis
