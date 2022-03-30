Actor Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family said on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Willis, shared that her father's diagnosis "is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," she wrote, which was also signed by other members of the family: Emma, Demi, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, and Demi Moore both also shared the message on their Instagram accounts.

