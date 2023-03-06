Emma Heming Willis is imploring the paparazzi to leave Bruce Willis alone when he’s out in public.

“This one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space,” Heming Willis, 44, said in a recent Instagram video.

“Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, or whatever. The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yays — just don’t do it, OK?” she continued. “Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA.”

Willis, 67, was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition that may dramatically affect speech, personality and motor coordination, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Heming Willis, who has been married to the “Die Hard” star since 2009, also talked about the daily challenges of caring for a loved one with dementia.

“In service of raising awareness about dementia, because that is my goal, if you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and just to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” she said.

Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared a message of support on her stepmother’s video.

“I love you so much,” she wrote. “I see you.”

In another recent Instagram post, Heming Willis shared how she is seeking support as she navigates her husband’s condition, revealing that she worked with dementia specialist Teepa Snow to add to her “dementia care toolbox.”

“She’s a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She’s a gift,” Heming Willis said of Snow.

Snow responded in the comments with praise for Heming Willis for doing “an absolutely remarkable job of providing the right support for Bruce as his abilities have changed and created a place, space and life that continues to provide him with what he needs to live well.”

In March 2022, Willis’ family revealed that he would be stepping down from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a communication disorder that affects language processing.

Then, in February 2023, Heming Willis shared on Instagram that the “Armageddon” star had been diagnosed with FTD.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," Heming Willis captioned a photo of her husband standing on a beach. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

In a longer, joint statement, the actor’s family members also shared heartfelt words of gratitude for their supporters.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us," the statement read, in part.

"We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time,” the statement continued. “Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

The message was signed by Heming Willis and the two daughters she shares with Willis, Mabel, 10, Evelyn, 8, as well as the actor's ex-wife, Demi Moore, and the adult children she shares with Willis: Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

