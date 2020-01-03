Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl Raddix

Talk about some great news to start the New Year!

On Friday morning, Cameron Diaz had a big announcement to share on Instagram. As it turns out, the Hollywood actress and her husband Benji Madden recently welcomed a baby girl into the world.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," the couple shared in a post. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

In their announcement, the parents vowed to protect their daughter's privacy. At the same time, they couldn't hide their joy at a new family member.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the couple shared. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."

Cameron Diaz &Benji Madden: Romance Rewind

Diaz and Madden added, "From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."

While this couple has kept their relationship out of the spotlight ever since they started dating in 2014, both have offered glimpses into their private world in rare interviews. In fact, after getting married in January 2015, the actress reflected on her new title as wife.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," she told Instyle. "My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner. Marriage is certainly hard, and it's a lot of work. You need somebody who's willing to do the work with you, because there's no 60-40 in marriage. It's 50-50, period. All the time."

Not to be outdone, Madden appears madly in love with his leading lady. In a rare Instagram post featuring his wife, the Good Charlotte member praised Cameron for being herself.

"There's so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are," he wrote. "Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of marriage."

And while Diaz never put pressure on herself to raise kids, the actress knew that if it was meant to be, it would be.

"I just kind of like how things unravel and life kind of reveals itself to you. And I've just never been in the place where I was like, 'Right now is the time I'm supposed to have a baby,'" Diaz previously shared with Chelsea Handler. "But I do want my own family eventually, however that comes to me, whether it's through adoption or [through another method]."

Congratulations to the couple on their happy news.