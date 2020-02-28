Meghan Markle

Canada to Cease Security Funding for Harry and Meghan

The change will come when Harry and Meghan formally step down as senior royals on March 31

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Canadian government will no longer pay for Prince Harry and Meghan's security, it said in a statement Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living on picturesque Vancouver Island in the northeastern Pacific Ocean, just off the coast of British Columbia, where their security has been provided in part, by officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Although they have been welcomed in Canada, there has been some public opposition to taxpayers paying for their security.

"As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis," a statement from the office of the Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair said.

But after they formally step down as senior royals March 31, the statement said, the "assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status."

