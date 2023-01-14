Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford

Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!

The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14.

A day earlier, the actress attended the star-studded AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, wearing a long black caped dress. Inside, she was photographed holding a mineral water bottle while chatting with Zoe Kazan, her co-star in the 2022 movie "She Said." The film was honored at the event.

Mulligan, 37, and Mumford, 35, have been married since 2012 are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

In a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., the actress recalled the challenges of raising two small children while working. "The reality of my life now is that I have two kids under the age of five," she said, "and I'm lucky if I can learn my lines and show up."

That year, Mulligan was nominated for her second Oscar, for her leading performance in the film "Promising Young Woman."

For her performance in "She Said," the actress was nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, but did not win the award at the Jan. 10 ceremony.

Weeks earlier, Mulligan spoke again about being a working actress with kids, this time in an interview with Vanity Fair. "When they're tiny, they are sort of portable. Now mine are getting a bit older, it will become clearer what is and isn't possible for us," she said. "But I think in terms of the work, I feel a lot more relaxed. It's that old cliché—the acting you do for free and everything else is what you get paid for."

She continued, "I'm so lucky, we're both so lucky that at the moment we get to do jobs because we want to do them, not because we have to. And that's such a luxury in life and in the world to be able to do that."