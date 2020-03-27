Carson Daly Reveals the Sweet Story Behind Baby Goldie’s Name

When Carson Daly announced the birth of his beautiful baby girl, Goldie Patricia Daly, Thursday night, we had no questions about where her middle name came from.

After all, that was the full first name of Carson’s beloved mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, who passed away in 2017. And it was an especially apt choice, given that his newborn daughter was born just two days before Pattie’s birthday.

But the story behind Goldie’s first name remained a mystery — until now!

When Carson called into TODAY Friday morning to give us an update about the little one and his "superhero" wife, Siri, too, he opened up about a kismet series of events that led them to their “pot of gold.”

“In this time that we’ve had quarantined, a lot of time on our hands with our families, I just got the results of my Ancestry DNA kit that my sister got me for Christmas back not long ago,” he explained. “And it confirmed my 98% Irishness.”

That prompted him to browse Irish baby names.

“On St. Patrick’s Day morning, I stumbled on ‘Goldie,’” he said.

And there was something magical about that moniker, as far as he was concerned.

“We had a short list of names that we liked, but nothing was sticking its neck out,” he recalled. “And I thought about it, you know, this is our fourth kid. She seems like the pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow.”

The now father of four shared his thoughts with Siri.

“I said, ‘What do you think about Goldie Patricia?’ And that was it,” he said. “It was just one of those things. We knew.”

And shortly after her arrival, they knew exactly what her nickname would be: Go Go.

