Cassie's lawyer responds after ‘Diddy' breaks silence on assault video

Cassie's lawyer is speaking out about ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' apologetic response to a 2016 surveillance video that shows him assaulting the singer.

In an Instagram video shared May 19, the rap mogul had referenced the "darkest times" in his life, called his behavior "inexcusable" and said he was "truly sorry," without mentioning the singer.

"Combs' most recent statement is more about himself," Cassie's attorney Meredith Firetog told CNN in a statement later that day, " than the many people he has hurt."

The lawyer added that "no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words."

E! News has reached out to lawyers for Cassie and Combs and has not heard back.

CNN had posted the surveillance video, which E! News has not independently verified, May 17. The outlet said the footage, which shows Combs grabbing, shoving, dragging and kicking Cassie in a hallway, was filmed in a since-closed Los Angeles hotel in March 2016, two years before the two broke up after dating on and off for a decade.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Combs said in his response video. "I was f--ked up. I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video."

The 54-year-old continued, "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab. Had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being investigated following a wave of lawsuits against him, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News on March 25.

Combs made his comments two days after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in a statement in response to the leaked video that "if the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

The assault in the surveillance video matches the description of an alleged March 2016 incident that Cassie, previously known as Cassie Ventura and who now also uses her married name of Casandra Fine, had detailed in a sexual abuse, sex trafficking and battery lawsuit she had filed against Combs in November 2023 and settled one day later. At the time, the producer's lawyer told E! News in a statement that "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims."

Combs still faces five other civil lawsuits filed in New York since last fall, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual trafficking and other criminal activity. He has denied all the allegations.

The Grammy winner also remains the subject of a federal investigation following raids on his properties in California and Florida in March. A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News at the time that the inquiry came amid a wave of lawsuits that have been filed against him and that federal officials have already interviewed three people in relation to allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

One of Combs' attorneys told NBC News in a statement after the raids that the rapper "was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities" and that his client is innocent and "will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

