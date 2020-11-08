Chappelle Hosts ‘SNL' After Biden Secures Presidency; Foo Fighters Perform

In a momentous episode, "Saturday Night Live" fell on the same date this year that major news outlets called an end to one of the most contentious presidential elections in history, naming Democrat Joe Biden the victor over incumbent President Donald Trump.

"SNL" opened with their take on a hectic election week that spanned from Tuesday to Saturday morning.

"Welcome back to what has become election week in America," said Beck Bennett, playing CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"I'm supposed to be a neutral news anchor, but god-damn it that feels good!" said Bennett's Blitzer after announcing Joe Biden as the winner.

Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin returned once again to reprise their roles as each candidate, satirizing the speeches given in recent days. Maya Rudolph returned alongside Carrey as Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and gave a speech as the first Black woman to be elected Vice President.

"To all the little Black and brown girls who are watching, I just want to say this: The reason your mom is laughing so much tonight, is because she's drunk. And the reason she's crying is... because she's drunk. Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying, to dancing pretty much all night."

Chloe Fineman then appeared as former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as Alec Baldwin's Trump refused to concede.

Dave Chappelle, the highly anticipated host of the show, used his opening monologue to give a fitting stand-up routine that reflected on a typically diverse arrangement of topics such as the coronavirus, Donald Trump's presidency, and his great-grandfather.

"Remember when I was here four years ago," said Chappelle, referencing his hosting of the first "Saturday Night Live" after Trump was elected President.

"Remember how bad that felt. Remember that half the country, right now, still feels that way. Please remember that."

In "Uncle Ben," Chappelle returned along with Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson in a sketch about brands featuring Black people as part of their advertising such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben.

On "Weekend Update," Michael Che and Colin Jost made no attempt to hide their excitement with the result of the presidential election.

"You know, ever since Biden won, everything I was worried about or mad about just sorta faded away," said Che while sipping a drink.

"I just want to point out how crazy it is that it's already Saturday and the only candidate that has conceded is Kanye West. It is never a good sign when Kanye accepts reality faster than you do," added Jost.

The musical guest this week was "SNL" favorite The Foo Fighters, who have been featured as the musical guest on the show 7 times over 24 years.

The band, led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, used the opportunity to debut their new single "Shame Shame" from the band's upcoming 10th album "Medicine at Midnight."