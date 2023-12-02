Cher shares the one thing all women should do at least once

Cher is doling out her best dating advice.

The “Believe” singer appeared on a recent episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube series “Chicken Shop Date” to dish about love, including her relationship with the 37-year-old music executive, Alexander Edwards.

When Dimoldenberg asked Cher what is the one thing that women should do at least once in their life, Cher immediately responded, “Go out with a younger man.”

Cher and Edwards were first linked in November 2022 after the couple were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. In the weeks that followed, Cher posted several photos of the executive on social media, even sparking engagement rumors in December 2022 after posting a photo of a massive diamond ring.

The couple went on to make their red carpet debut in March 2023 at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show.

Throughout her appearance on “Chicken Shop Date,” Cher told Dimoldenberg about her relationships of the past and present, including whether she had a tendency to fall in love quickly.

“No, not at all,” Cher initially said before delving into a story about her budding romance with Edwards. “I left to go to Switzerland and he texted me and he said, ‘Where are you going?’ And I said, ‘I’m going to Switzerland. I’m a little tired.’ And then he wrote me, ‘Well, get some rest babyyy’ with three y’s.”

Cher said she was “kind of pissed off” because she said Edwards didn’t know her “well enough to put three y’s on baby.”

“And then he just started texting me and I told my friends ‘Don’t fall in love with a younger man, we’re too old’ and ‘Don’t ever fall in love by text,’” she added. “There goes that.”

With the 40-year age gap between Cher and Edwards, Dimoldenberg inquired about some of the positives of dating a younger man, to which the singer replied, “Older men just do not like me.”

The “Burlesque” star also praised Edwards for his sense of style after Dimoldenberg asked her if she cared about how the people she dated dressed.

“I’ve never gone with anybody who was a terrible dresser,” Cher noted. “Alexander is the best dresser.”

This isn't the first time that Cher has been candid about her relationship with Edwards.

During a December 2022 appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the singer discussed their romance and their age difference, telling Kelly Clarkson, “On paper it’s kind of ridiculous but in real life we get along great.”

"He's fabulous, and I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve,” she added. “But he's very kind, he's very smart. He's very talented and he's really funny so, and I think he's quite handsome."

