Chiefs coach shares how Taylor Swift teased Travis Kelce when they first met

Originally appeared on E! Online

It turns out Taylor Swift was in the Kansas City Chiefs' first string before her romance with Travis Kelce.

In fact, the team's head coach Andy Reid recently shared that he knew the "Karma" singer before his star tight end because of his tenure coaching for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012, which made for a big conversation when the couple eventually met.

"That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear — that I knew her before him," the NFL coach joked on the Jan. 29 episode of "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Lary Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast. "She told him, ‘I know your coach,' and he went, ‘Oh gosh, come on.'"

And the 65-year-old Reid was even acquainted with some of Swift's family before Kelce, too.

"She's been great," he added. "Her dad played at Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy, so I'd met him."

And on the heels of their AFC championship victory, Reid shook off the notion that Kelce and Swift's romance has been a point of interference for the NFL team.

"She's a good girl and I'm happy for Trav, and there has been no distraction that way at all," he continued. "Travis handled it right, she's handled it right and we just move forward. It hasn't been a problem at all."

And while people have started talking and putting both Kelce and Swift through their paces, they might be the only couple in the world who can take it.

"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," the football player explained at a Jan. 26 press conference. "That's all that matters."

Swift is also following the same game plan.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Swift told TIME in December. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."