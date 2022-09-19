television

Chris Redd Announces His Exit From Saturday Night Live After 5 Seasons

He becomes the latest in a long line of Saturday Night Live cast members to leave the show ahead of season 48

By Daniel Trainor

Saturday Night Live is down another cast member.

On Sept. 19, Chris Redd, who has been on the legendary sketch show since 2017, announced he would not be returning for season 48 in the fall.

"Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime," Redd said in a statement to E! News. "Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization."

The 37-year-old added, "From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

Redd joined the show as a featured player in 2017 before becoming a regular cast member in 2019. He became best-known for his impressions of Barack Obama and Kanye West, even winning an Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for co-writing "Come Back Barack."

Redd becomes the latest in a long line of Saturday Night Live cast members to leave the show.

In May, longtime cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney all announced their exits.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseor and Aristotle Athari would also not be returning for season 48.

However, the mass exodus was offset on Sept. 15 when NBC announced the arrival of four new cast members: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

As of now, the returning cast members include Chloe Fineman, Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong.

Season 48 of Saturday Night Live premieres in the fall.

