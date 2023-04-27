Christina Ashten Gourkani, OnlyFans Model and Kim Kardashian Look-Alike, Dead at 34

Christina Ashten Gourkani, an OnlyFans model who also promoted herself as a Kim Kardashian look-alike, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, her family says. She was 34 years old.

"In the early morning hours at approximately 4:31am on 4/20/2023 our family received a tragic phone call from a family member who was frantically screaming and crying...on the other end of the line....Ashten is dying...Ashten is dying..." her loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe for her on April 25. "After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest."

The family added that the model's death followed a "medical procedure that took a turn for the worse."

No further details were provided. Gourkani's family included a loving tribute to her in the message.

"If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her," they wrote. "She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with. She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people."

The family addressed the late model directly in their tribute. "Christina Ashten Gourkani I hope there is a place in heaven where you can feel the amount of our grief and the emptiness of our broken hearts, that we feel without you in our lives," they wrote. "We love you so much Chrissy."

The model's loved ones are trying to raise donations to help pay for her funeral.

"We ask in this time of mourning our loss & disbelief that people can come together to help our family make it through this, when there is not enough strength," their message stated. "We are grateful for the support that you are able to provide to our family as we lay Christina Ashten Gourkani to eternal peace."