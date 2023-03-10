Christina Hendricks Is Engaged to Camera Operator George Bianchini

Christina Hendricks' next mission? Heading down the aisle!

The "Good Girls" star is engaged to camera operator George Bianchini, she revealed on Instagram March 10.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!!" the actress gushed. "I will love and care for him forever."

Hendricks, 47, accompanied the engagement announcement with a photo of the pair, showing her in a black-and-white patterned dress and Bianchini in a blue suit with his arms on her waist.

"2 Broke Girls'" Kat Dennings wished them well, writing, "Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both." Also sending them congratulatory messages were Alison Brie, Tan France and Hendricks' co-star Mae Whitman, who added, "YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagull!!!!!!!"

Bianchini has been behind the camera for shows including "Inventing Anna," "Suits," "Entourage," "The Affair" and "Good Girls," which Hendricks starred in from 2018 to 2021. According to his website, he studied at the University of Central Florida and Temple University and has worked in the film industry for more than 12 years.

Hendricks — also known for "Mad Men" and "Ginger & Rosa" —was previously married to Geoffrey Arend for a decade. They announced their split on Instagram in 2019, writing at the time, "Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities."

Saying that they were now heading down "separate paths," the note continued, "We will always be grateful for the love we've shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs."