CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Country music took center stage at tonight's 2020 CMA Awards.

Longtime CMAs emcee Carrie Underwood passed the baton to Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who teamed up to co-host the live ceremony from Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The CMA Awards honored and showcased the biggest names in country music as well as emerging talent dominating the country music airwaves.

Fans were treated to performances from Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay, who sang their hit collab "10,000 Hours," plus Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many more.

As for tonight's nominees, the odds were stacked in Lambert's favor, who led with seven nods. With 55 total career CMA Awards nominations, she also set a new record for female artists. In total, she went home with the award for Music Video of the Year.

And after Garth Brooks pulled out of the running for this year's Entertainer of the Year award, all eyes were on Lambert, Underwood, Urban, Eric Church and Luke Combs to see who snagged the evening's top honor.

See which of your favorite country music stars were crowned winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

WINNER: Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

"Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

WINNER: "The Bones," Maren Morris

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion, Old Dominion

WINNER: What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Bluebird," Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

WINNER: "The Bones," Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

WINNER: Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

WINNER: Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

"Be A Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

"The Bones," Maren Morris with Hozier

"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

WINNER: "I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Music Video of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

WINNER: "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

"Homemade," Jake Owen

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

"Second One To Know," Chris Stapleton

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

WINNER: Morgan Wallen