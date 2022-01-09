Bob Saget

Bob Saget, 65, Found Dead in a Florida Hotel Room

The 65-year-old performer's cause of death wasn't immediately known

Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday authorities said. He was 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed his death, first reported by TMZ, in a tweet that said, "Bob Saget found unresponsive in hotel room today."

Deputies had responded to a room in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes based on a report of someone unresponsive there, the office said.

The star of television's "Full House" was "pronounced deceased on scene," the sheriff's office said.

