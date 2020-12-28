Constance Wu Welcomes Her First Baby With Boyfriend Ryan Kattner

Surprise: Constance Wu is a mom.

E! News can exclusively reveal that the "Crazy Rich Asians" star gave birth to a baby girl. She and her boyfriend, musician Ryan Kattner, welcomed their first child together over the summer.

A source tells E! News, "They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy."

The "Hustlers" actress, 38, never publicly revealed she was pregnant and has remained out of the public eye since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Back in February, Wu was photographed walking the red carpet at the Queerties 2020 Awards Reception and the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards. The private actress labeled her Twitter account defunct, after her last activity in December 2019.

Her next film, "I Was a Simple Man," premieres at Sundance, which takes place in January 2021. Fingers crossed Wu makes her post-pregnancy red carpet debut at the event.

As for new dad Kattner, he is a musician, composer and screenwriter who fronts the rock band Man Man under the stage name Honus Honus. In May, he released the album "Dream Hunting in the Valley of the In-Between," the group's first in seven years.

A globetrotter born in Texas, Kattner dropped his first-ever solo album in 2016, titled "Use Your Delusion." The same year, he was also credited as a music supervisor on Fox's "The Exorcist" TV series.

Earlier this year, Wu had another major milestone when she wrapped her time playing Jessica Huang on the ABC comedy "Fresh Off the Boat." The show was cancelled after six seasons and the finale premiered in February.

She was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in January 2019 for Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical or Comedy, honoring her portrayal of Rachel Chu in the first film of the blockbuster "Crazy Rich Asians" franchise.

However, her co-star Henry Golding recently revealed that production for the sequel has been delayed.