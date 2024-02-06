Country music singer Toby Keith dies at 62 after battling stomach cancer

Country music star Toby Keith died Monday, 18 months after revealing he had stomach cancer. He was 62.

Keith passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on his official website and social media accounts.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," the short statement said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

The "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, and last year he spoke of the "roller coaster" experience of going through treatment as he received the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

"I bet you never thought y'all'd see me in skinny jeans," Keith joked amid his cancer battle. "I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight, he's been riding shot gun with me for a little while now."

Keith appeared optimistic about his cancer battle, sharing with E! News on the red carpet that his tumor had shrunk by a third of its size and that he was "feeling good."

According to the American Cancer Society, stomach cancer happens when "cells in the body begin to grow out of control." On average, stomach cancer affects more men than women in the United States. The average age of diagnosis is 68.

The 6-foot-4 singer broke out in the country scene during the genre's boom years of the 1990s, crafting an identity around pro-American swagger and writing songs that fans loved to hear.

He was known for his overt patriotism on post 9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and boisterous barroom tunes like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.” He had a powerful booming voice, a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and range that carried love songs as well as drinking songs.

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “As Good As I Once Was,” “My List” and “Beer for My Horses,” a duet with Willie Nelson.

Before launching his career in music, Keith worked as a roughneck in the oil fields of Oklahoma and played semi-pro football. Keith told the Associated Press in a 2001 interview that he learned good lessons in the booming oil fields, which toughened him up, but also showed him the value of money. When the domestic oil field industry collapsed, Keith had not saved.

“It about broke us,” he said. “So I just learned. I’ve taken care of my money this time.”

He spent a couple seasons as a defensive end for the Oklahoma City Drillers, a farm team for the now-defunct United States Football League. But he found consistent money playing music with his band throughout the red dirt roadhouse circuit in Oklahoma and Texas.

He eventually made his way to Nashville and was signed by Mercury Records head Harold Shedd, who was a big producer at the time for the hit group Alabama. Under Mercery, Keith released his debut record "Toby Keith," in 1993.

His breakout hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” was played 3 million times on radio stations, making it the most played country song of the 1990s.

After a series of albums, Keith moved to DreamWorks Records in 1999. It was there that he had his first crossover to the Top 40 charts with "How Do You Like Me Now?!" In 2001, he won the male vocalist of the year and album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, exclaiming from the stage: “I’ve waited a long time for this. Nine years!”

In November 2022, he was honored by the performance rights organization with the BMI Icon award, a few months after announcing his stomach cancer diagnosis.

“I always felt like that the songwriting was the most important part of this whole industry,” Keith told the crowd of fellow singers and writers.

Keith is survived by his wife Tricia, and his three children — daughters Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal Keith and son Stelen Keith — and four grandchildren.