Cristiano Ronaldo Shares First Photo of Newborn Daughter After Son's Death

Cristiano Ronaldo is introducing his daughter to the world.

The soccer star posted his first family photo with his five children on April 21, three days after sharing the tragic news that his and Georgina Rodriguez's baby boy had died.

"Home sweet home," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, alongside the portrait taken on the couch which also featured his son Cristiano Jr., 11, his twins Mateo and Eva, 4, and his first child with Rodriguez, daughter Alana, 4. "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us."

He also thanked fans for all the "kind words and gestures" over the past week. "Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family," the Manchester United forward shared. "Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world."

He and Rodriguez were expecting twins but shared on April 18 that only their daughter survived. "It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel," he said at the time, adding that "only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Friends and family later paid tribute following his baby boy's death, including his sister Katia Aveiro, who shared a message about her "angel" nephew. "I love you and my heart is all there on this side," she wrote to her family in Portuguese. "May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more."

See more family moments below.

On Oct. 28, 2021, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared their pregnancy announcement with the world.

Birthday Celebrations

"It's time to celebrate my birthday," wrote Ronaldo for his birthday celebration with his girlfriend and children. "Thanks my love for this amazing surprise."

Morning Cuddles

"The best way to start the day," wrote Ronaldo on Instagram.

The Perfect Trio

Ronaldo is all smiles as he spends the day with his son and Rodriguez by the water.

Happy Birthday to Eva and Mateo

"Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo!" wrote Ronaldo on Instagram, alongside a pic of him and his family in costumes at a birthday party. "We love you to the end of the world #prouddad."

Family Bike Ride

Ronaldo and his family went on a bike ride together! Look at that beautiful family.

Cozy Cuddles

"The greatest love," shared the father on Instagram, alongside a photo with all of his children.

Like Father, Like Son

"Discovering my island with the best company," shared the proud father on Instagram with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The Family that Celebrates Together, Stays Together

"Honored to received one more time @globesoccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family," wrote Ronaldo on Instagram after receiving the Globe Soccer Award. "Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!"

Alana and Mommy

Rodriguez shared this as the first image of herself with while holding her daughter and included a heartfelt message.

Welcome, Alana!

Ronaldo announced the birth of his fifth child with this family photo, which was one of the most-liked pics on Instagram in 2017.

"Family Mood"

Party of five poses while relaxing at home.