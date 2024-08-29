‘Dancing with the Stars' dancer Artem Chigvintsev arrested on domestic violence charge

A dancer who performed with celebrity guests on “Dancing with the Stars” was arrested in northern California on Thursday on a charge of domestic violence, a Napa County sheriff’s spokesman said.

Artem Chigvintsev, who appeared in 12 seasons of the show, was arrested by the Napa County sheriff’s deputies in Yountville after a 911 call around 10 a.m. reporting domestic violence, spokesman Officer Henry Wofford said.

Chigvintsev was booked on a charge of felony domestic violence, and bond was set at $25,000, Wofford said.

Chigvintsev was released Thursday afternoon, online jail records show.

Being booked does not mean he has been formally charged. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office will file any charges in the case, Wofford said.

A spokesman for the district attorney's office said Thursday the office does not yet have the case, but will review it once it is received.

It was not immediately clear if Chigvintsev had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Details about the victim, any relationship, and where the arrest took place were not being released because of concerns about the victims' privacy, Wofford said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

