‘Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman's cause of death revealed

This story originally appeared on E! Online

New details on Len Goodman's passing have been disclosed.

Nearly six months after the "Dancing With the Stars" judge died at the age of 78, his cause of death has been attributed to prostate cancer spreading to his bones, according to his death certificate obtained by The Daily Express.

Goodman's agent previously confirmed his passing to the Associated Press on April 24.

"It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78," the "Strictly Come Dancing" alum's agent Jackie Gill said in a statement. "A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

While serving as a judge on the BBC competition series Strictly Come Dancing from its 2004 inception, Goodman simultaneously joined ABC's Dancing With the Stars alongside fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli when it premiered the following year.

Last November, Goodman announced his exit from the U.S. show after 17 years, sharing that he felt a "touch of sadness."

"I've been with the show since it started in 2005," he said during the show's Nov. 15 episode. "It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. I've decided I'd like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain."

He added, "I cannot thank you enough, the "Dancing With the Stars" family. It's been such a wonderful experience for me."

Ahead of the season 32 premiere, the series announced that their famed Mirrorball trophy would be renamed and redesigned in Goodman's honor.



"The Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will now be lifted on Dancing With the Stars like the Vince Lombardi trophy is lifted at the Super Bowl," executive producer Conrad Green told USA Today in September. "We wanted to make Len a permanent part of this show, to always remind people the importance he's had to Dancing With the Stars and how much he meant to all of us."

Len Goodman may have had now-bittersweet insight into the end of his life. The beloved "Dancing with the Stars" judge died on Saturday after a battle with bone cancer, just days shy of his 79th birthday. In a December 2022 interview with the Daily Mail, he shared how the age was a meaningful milestone because it's how old his father, Leonard, was when he passed away.