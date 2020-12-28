‘Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dead At 33

The "Deadliest Catch" family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Nick McGlashan, a star on the Discovery series, has died at age 33, E! News can confirm. According to TMZ, the 7th generation fisherman passed away Sunday, Dec. 27 in Nashville. His cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"My brother nick passed away," his sister Lydia shared on Twitter Sunday. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight."

Born in Alaska, Nick began crabbing at the age of 13, oftentimes leaving school and heading straight for his father's boat to help the crew, according to his Discovery bio. In 2013, he began starring on Deadliest Catch, ultimately appearing on 78 episodes throughout seven years.

"Nick is known for his witty quips, working through the pain, and not stopping the job until it's done," his bio reads. "He has also kept the boat running through all kinds of mechanical issues, manufacturing quick fixes on the fly. Nick has a wealth of fishing experience...the epitome of a true crabber."

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

During season 13 of the show, Nick entered rehab after battling an addiction to alcohol and drugs. "My life went from Bering Sea badass to full blown junkie very rapidly," he wrote in an essay for Chosen magazine. "I was broken and soulless. I was living without any hope of happiness. All I wanted was to stay loaded. Every bit of happiness stripped away by a powerful, cunning, and baffling disease."

At his lowest, he was drinking "a half a gallon of vodka, shooting two grams of heroin and one gram of meth every day," he wrote, noting he had overdosed three times before seeking help in November 2016.

However, once sober, he took pride in being an advocate and helping others get clean. "The greatest thing about my recovery is that I can change someone's life just by talking about my addiction and recovery," he explained. "As I thrive in my recovery my world begins to make sense...When I look at my life and feel at peace with the changes I've made, that's recovery."