What to know about Dennis Rodman's Olympian daughter Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman is very familiar with the spotlight.

In addition to playing for the USWNT, the soccer star — who is competing in the Paris Olympics as a part of Team USA — comes from sports royalty.

That's right, Trinity is the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who played alongside basketball legends such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen during the Chicago Bulls' championship reign in the '90s.

“With my dad, I’m so thankful," Trinity told the O.C. Register in 2021. "He was an amazing athlete and I got those genes from him."

However, the 22-year-old is "excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just Dennis Rodman’s daughter." That's why she resonated with soccer.

“When you’re young, you try a lot of sports," Trinity explained. "Soccer to me, it felt like home, I felt so comfortable playing and I think I noticed at really young age."

She continued, "Soccer has always been embedded in my brain and I can’t stop thinking about it. I just kind of fell in love with the game."

And as Trinity continues to forge her own path at the 2024 Summer Games, most recently helping the U.S. women's soccer team nab a 3-0 victory over Zambia, here is everything to know about the athlete.

Who is Olympian Trinity Rodman?

Trinity is a player for the United States women's national soccer team. In addition, she also plays forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

She made her Olympics debut at the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

Who are soccer star Trinity Rodman's parents?

She is the daughter of retired basketball player Dennis Rodman and his ex-wife Michelle Moyer. Dennis and Michelle — who share Trinity and college basketball star Dennis "DJ" Rodman Jr., 23 — were married from 2003 to 2012.

Is Trinity Rodman close with her dad Dennis Rodman?

According to Trinity, she and Dennis "don’t have the best relationship," though she is trying to work on it.

"My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that," she wrote in a November 2021 Instagram post, after Dennis made a surprise appearance at what she called "a big game in my career."

"We don’t see eye to eye on many things," Trinity continued. "I go months if not years without his presence or communication."

Though being in the spotlight "has been hard for us," the soccer player said that "at the end of the day, he’s human, I’m human."

"He’s my dad, and I’m his little girl," she added. "That will never change."

What has Dennis Rodman said about his relationship with daughter Trinity Rodman?

The Detroit Pistons alum agrees with Trinity that they don't have a close relationship.

"I haven’t been a great father," he admitted during his 2019 induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “I wish I was a better father."

Acknowledging that his ex Michelle "put up with a lot of crap" over the years, Dennis added, "She’s been a mother and a father and I’ve been very much appreciative of what she’s done."

Who are Trinity Rodman's siblings?

In addition to brother DJ, Trinity is half-sister to Alexis Rodman — Dennis' daughter with his first wife Annie Bakes — and Teyana Lima, Michelle's daughter from a relationship prior to her marriage to the NBA star.

Is Trinity Rodman close with her mom Michelle Moyer?

Having been primarily raised by Michelle, the Olympian considers her mom to be a "role model."

"My mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock," Trinity told The Guardian in 2021. "I don’t think people know how close we are and, even though she wasn’t in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset and she’s an extremely strong woman."

Who is Trinity Rodman's boyfriend?

Trinity is dating Detroit Lions alum Trinity Benson — and yes, she is well aware that they share the same name. When she and the 27-year-old went Instagram official in May, she captioned photos of the two cuddling on a bench, "Trinity squared."

Prior to that relationship, the Olympian dated college basketballer Chris Kuzemka.

What does Trinity Rodman think of her dad Dennis Rodman's colorful hair and style?

While Trinity may not have the closest relationship with Dennis, she does believe he "changed the game" when it came to fashion.

"I think he started that crazy out-there fashion in the NBA," she told Vogue in July. "He kind of also showed the world not to be afraid to express yourself in any type of way, if that’s masculine, if that’s feminine."

Citing his 1997 smiley face hairdo as one of her favorite looks, she noted, "Back then, you would never think that a guy would ever put on a cropped, sparkly, girly tank top."

Trinity added that Dennis' 1996 wedding dress moment "was a freaking statement."