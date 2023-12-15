Derek Hough shares video update on wife Hayley's ‘miracle' recovery

Originally appeared on E! Online

Derek Hough is reflecting on his wife's "miracle" healing process.

Hayley Erbert was hospitalized Dec. 6 following the couple's "Symphony of Dance" tour performance in Washington, D.C., and had to undergo emergency skull surgery due to a burst blood vessel.

Hough, 38, is now giving insight on the "challenging journey" they've experienced since Erbert's "life-threatening" medical event.

"It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant," the "Dancing With the Stars" judge wrote on Instagram Dec. 15 on behalf of the couple. "But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update."

He posted a video of the 29-year-old wearing a headpiece, a sherpa jacket, sweatpants and Ugg boots, as they walked arm-in-arm by the Washington Monument in the U.S. capital.

"Hayley is doing well," Hough noted in the caption. "Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy."

The goal of the second procedure is to restore the natural shape of the skull and protect her brain from injury, according to the dancing pro.

"Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received," he continued. "It's been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us."

Expressing his gratitude to friends and fans alike, Hough shared, "While this isn't the holiday season either of us envisioned, it's one that we're incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it."

His sister Julianne Hough was among the first to send her love, commenting in a message to Erbert, "Our Wolverine Viking Warrior Princess!"