Dex Carvey, son of comedian Dana Carvey, dies at 32

Comedian Dana Carvey and his wife Paula announced the death of their son, Dex Carvey, on Thursday in an emotional tribute posted to Instagram.

Dex Carvey, a 32-year-old comedian, died from an accidental drug overdose, his parents said.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things -- music, art, film making, comedy -- and pursued all of them passionately," the post read in part. "It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee."

The former "Saturday Night Live" star and his wife then shared a touching anecdote of how their son shared his love and creativity.

"Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

The grieving parents also took the time to reach out to anyone struggling with addiction, saying, "To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers."

Dex Carvey had previously made an appearance on his father's Netflix special, "Straight White Male," and had continued to perform stand-up comedy.

Following his initial post announcing his son's death, Dana Carvey went on to post several touching photos with Dex.

"Dex and me working together. What a joy," Dana Carvey captioned a photo of the pair working and laughing.